No. 11 Penn State has plenty to play for in regular-season finale against Michigan State

No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State (4-7, 2-6), Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Penn State by 20 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Even at 18-18-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Penn State needs to win the game to solidify its chances for a bid to a New Year's Six bowl game. The Nittany Lions are sitting at No. 11 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State's only losses were to top-three teams Ohio State and Michigan. An loss to Michigan State would likely knock the Nittany Lions out of contention for a bid to the Peach, Fiesta or Cotton bowls.

KEY MATCHUP

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen against Michigan's State's defense. Allen has a favorable matchup against the Spartan defense, which has several injuries to starters and allows 140.4 rushing yards per game. Allen, who had 82 yards on 21 carries in last year's game, has 714 yards and six touchdowns with 4.9 yards per carry this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Penn State linebacker Kobe King, the twin brother of teammate Kalen King, has been impressive in his first year as a starter. He leads the Nittany Lions with 49 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack and a fumble recovery. The brothers played at Detroit Cass Tech and were recruited by Michigan State.

Michigan State's Maliq Carr became the first Spartan tight end to earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following his seven catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns at Indiana last Saturday. With the offense hampered by injuries, the redshirt junior is MSU's main offensive weapon and often is a mismatch for defenses.

FACTS & FIGURES

The game could be Harlon Barnett's last as Michigan State's head coach. Barnett was named interim coach on Sept. 10, when the school suspended, and later fired, Mel Tucker. He is expecting to interview for the permanent coaching position. ... The Nittany Lions lead the country with 18 players registering at least one sack this season and have 24 players who have made at least one tackle for loss, tied for third-most in the FBS. … Quarterback Katin Houser was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his best game as a Spartan, with 279 passing yards while completing 25 of 39 throws for three touchdowns against Indiana. … Penn State has allowed 24 or less points in 16 straight games. It is the nation's longest active streak. … The winner of the game is presented with the Land Grant Trophy, which honors Penn State's and Michigan State's unique places in history as the two pioneer Land Grant institutions in the United States. ... In their win over Indiana, due to injuries and players who left the program, the Spartans only had 45 scholarship players available for the game.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll