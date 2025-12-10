No. 2 Michigan routs Villanova 89-61, remaining unbeaten with 6th straight win by 25-plus points

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Elliot Cadeau scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half to help Michigan build a 30-point lead, and the second-ranked Wolverines coasted to an 89-61 win over Villanova on Tuesday night.

The unbeaten Wolverines (9-0) are the only team since at least the 1995-96 season to win six straight games by at least 25 points with at least two of those victories against ranked opponents, according to Sportradar.

Michigan entered the game as the first team since Duke in 2009-10 to have a victory margin of 35-plus points in five straight wins, including two against ranked teams, according to Sportradar.

The Wolverines are off to their best start since opening 11-0 five years ago.

The Wildcats (7-2) had won seven straight — their longest winning streak in four years — under first-year coach Kevin Willard.

Villanova's Devin Askew had 18 points, Christian Jeffrey scored 12 and Acaden Lewis added 11.

The Wildcats quickly found out how talented and deep second-year coach Dusty May's Michigan team is.

The Wolverines went on an early 18-3 run, scored 15 straight midway through the first half and went into halftime with a 12-0 run.

Yaxel Lendeborg, a preseason All-American, scored just five points in the first half and the Wolverines still led 53-23 because they had 10 players with at least four points. Lendeborg finished with nine points.

Michigan didn't have a second double-digit scorer until Aday Mara made two free throws midway through the second half. Mara finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Up next

Villanova: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Michigan: At Maryland on Saturday.

