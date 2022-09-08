No. 8 Michigan going with McCarthy against Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 8 Michigan routed Colorado State 51-7 in last week's opener, but will turn the offense for Hawaii to QB J.J. McCarthy for his first career start on Saturday night. They never want to take any opponent lightly – the memory of Appalachian State will last for decades – but the Rainbow Warriors have lost their first two games by a combined 85 points.

Hawaii (0-2) at No. 8 Michigan (1-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Line: Michigan by 51 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Michigan leads 3-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

If Michigan wants to repeat last season's success, which included the program's first trip to the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines will need to take care of business against a Hawaii team that has already sustained two lopsided losses.

KEY MATCHUP

Hawaii's pass game against Michigan's defense. Timmy Chang threw for 17,072 yards and 117 touchdowns for Hawaii between 2000-2004, and he's looking to implement the same kind of high-tempo attack now that he's taken over as coach. Quarterbacks Brayden Schager and Joey Yellen threw for 516 yards in the first two games, but have five interceptions without a touchdown. The Wolverines held Colorado State to 137 yards passing in their 51-7 win and had seven sacks for 50 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hawaii: QB Brayden Schager. The sophomore has completed 58.8% of his passes in the first two games at an average of 9.8 yards per completion. However, he threw four interceptions in last week's 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky, including a pick-6 in the second quarter.

Michigan: QB J.J. McCarthy. Jim Harbaugh announced before the season that Cade McNamara would start against Colorado State and McCarthy would take over against Hawaii. McNamara didn't do anything to claim the full-time job, going 9-18 for 136 yards against Colorado State, and McCarthy scored on a 20-yard run in the second half. Now he gets his first college start against a struggling defense.

FACTS & FIGURES

Harbaugh quarterbacked the Wolverines to a 27-10 win over Hawaii at Aloha Stadium in 1986. The teams last played in 2016, with Michigan winning 63-3 at the Big House. … This will be the 12th night game played at Michigan Stadium, with the Wolverines winning nine of the first 11. … Hawaii allowed 545 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in its first two games, while Michigan put up 234 yards and four touchdowns in its opener.

