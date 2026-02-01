No. 9 Michigan women beat No. 13 Michigan State 94-91 in OT in rivals' 1st matchup as top-15 teams

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Mila Holloway scored a career-high 26 points to help No. 9 Michigan outlast No. 13 Michigan State 94-91 in overtime on Sunday in the rivals’ first matchup with both teams ranked in the top 15 of The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

Olivia Olson, who had 23 points, made a three-point play and 3-pointer on consecutive possessions and Syla Swords followed with a layup to help the Wolverines (19-3, 10-1 Big Ten) pull away with an eight-point lead in OT.

The Spartans (19-3, 8-3 BIG) had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but Inés Sotelo's shot from midcourt rimmed in and out.

Michigan State’s Jalyn Brown had a season-high 21 points and Kennedy Blair also scored 21.

Swords, who had just three points at halftime, finished with 15 and Ashley Sofilkanich added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Michigan started the second quarter with a 25-22 lead after seven lead changes and four ties. After the Wolverines took a six-point lead, the Spartans closed the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 42-41 lead.

Michigan scored nine consecutive points to go ahead 52-44 — the largest lead of the game — and Michigan State pulled into a 57-all tie midway through the third and scored the last six points of the quarter to take a 65-64 lead.

Sotelo finished with 15 points, Rashunda Jones scored 13 and Grace VanSlooten added 12 for the Spartans.

The game had 17 lead changes and 13 ties.

The rivals will meet again Feb. 15 at Michigan.

Up next

Michigan: Hosts Nebraska on Wednesday.

Michigan State: Hosts No. 16 Maryland on Wednesday.

