Northville native Dante Nori selected by Phillies in first round of MLB draft

PHILADELPHIA — With the 27th pick in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, the Philadelphia Phillies selected Northville High School alum Dante Nori.

Nori, an outfielder who turns 20 in three months, is ranked at No. 48 on MLB Pipeline's Top 250 Draft Prospects list.

The left-handed hitter posted a batting average of .477 and an OPS of 1.323 with 23 extra-base hits, 32 walks and 20 stolen bases in 39 games in his senior season. Nori also led Northville to their first state championship. Nori was named to the MaxPreps All-America First Team in 2024, while also being named Mr. Baseball by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association following his senior season.

“Dante is a guy that we identified as a potential high pick going back to last summer,” Phillies assistant general manager of amateur scouting Brian Barbersaid in an interview with MLB.com. “We got to know him very well as a person. We got to know him very well as a player. We saw him play in 20-30 different games last summer. He’s a very good baseball player with good tools and an advanced bat. We just liked the total package. He’s sort of everything you’re looking for in a player.”