Oakland Hills Country Club set to host 76th Annual U.S. Junior Amateur Championship

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — The top teenage golfers in the world will be teeing off in Metro Detroit this week, with 264 golfers set to compete in the 76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills.

The championship will feature the best players in the world under the age of 19, headlined by Charlie Woods, Miles Russell, Kris Kim and two Michigan natives: 2025 Michigan State commit Connor Fox (Lake Orion) and Ieuan Jones (Ann Arbor)

The club tells us in a release that their "Next 100 Project" has briefly paused to host the USGA championship, which tees off Monday, July 22 and runs through Saturday, July 27.

Before the Championship, the Club released an updated rendering (pictured above), showing a view up the South Course’s 18th hole. With the ongoing construction at the clubhouse, The Club’s interim golf shop will be open to the public throughout the week, and a central concession area will also be available along the South Course #1 fairway. That construction of the clubhouse is on schedule, with an anticipated opening tenatively set for the first half of 2026.

The U.S. Junior Amateur is open to the public and free to attend, with parking provided at fan lots located in Southfield and Bloomfield Township. Golf fans interested in attending can find more information about the Championship at this link.