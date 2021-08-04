Gymnast Lee plans to bring Olympic medals with her to college

Suni Lee leaves for college six days after she arrives back home in Minnesota from the Tokyo Olympics, and she plans to take the medals she won with her when she goes.

Lee is expected to attend Auburn University and will move to Alabama on Aug. 11.

According to USA Today and the Star Tribune, Lee revealed to reporters that she plans to take her medals in Tokyo.

"I'll probably bring my medals," Lee said according to the news outlets. "They're a really good reminder. They're going to push me every single day to be even better."

While in Tokyo, Lee won gold in the all-around, silver in the team competition, and bronze on the uneven bars, the Star Tribune reported.

When asked what she plans on doing three things when she gets home, Lee said she plans to see her family, eat a burger, and go to Chick-fil-A.

"I want Chick-Fil-A so bad," Lee said according to USA Today. "We’ve had the same food every single day being here."