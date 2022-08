OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford football opened practice without one of their captains, but a goal to make him proud.

Tate Myre was one of four students killed last November in the mass shooting that left the community devastated. His closest friends are wearing a special necklace, and Tate's father Buck joined the staff as a new assistant coach. The Wildcats are keeping their captain close to their hearts.

