Pac-12 Conference facing dire future following mass exodus

Ralph Freso/AP
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, shows the Pac-12 logo during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 06, 2023
A mass exodus has led to a seismic shift in the Pac-12 Conference.

The "Conference of Champions" suffered what could be crushing blows after five schools announced defections from the league within hours of each other.

Oregon and Washington were the first to go, heading to the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah then announced plans to leave for the Big 12.

The losses leave the Pac-12 with four schools and an uncertain future.

The conference that has won more national championships than any other may be left with its storied history and nothing else.

