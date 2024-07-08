Patrick Kane says he's 'feeling good & feeling fresh,' ready to build on last year's success

Patrick Kane spoke to the media on Monday, the first time he's spoken since signing a new one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings.

The 35-year-old joined Detroit about 1/3 of the way through the season after recovering from hip surgery. He had a one-year deal for $2.75 million.

Hear more from Kane on coming to Detroit, Ken Daniels' calls and more below

Patrick Kane speaks after signing one-year deal with Red Wings

He immediately contributed to the Wings' success scoring 20 goals and adding 27 assists in just 50 games.

"For me personally, having a full training camp, coming in healthy and feeling good will be big for me and for the team. Just looking forward to building on what we accomplished last year," Kane said.

Kane said that he's feeling really good and happy with his body coming into the new season and after last season.

"Just kind of feeling like it's all one is something I've kind of been searching for throughout the first year of the process and after surgery. Feeling good, feeling fresh. My goal is to take it to another level," he said.

He said he's ready for the Red Wings to get back to the playoffs, especially after coming so close last season.

"I think Little Caesars Arena is an amazing place to play. I can't even imagine what it would be like in the playoffs. I'm really looking forward to that," Kane said.

Kane also spoke about the team adding Vladimir Tarasenko in the offseason, saying adding his presence is going to be huge for the team.

He said Tarasenko's wife called Kane's wife and they spoke, and GM Steve Yzerman also asked Kane about adding him to the team.