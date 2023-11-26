Watch Now
Perron scores 300th goal, Red Wings hand Wild seventh consecutive loss, 4-1

Detroit Red Wings left wing David Perron, center, celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild with defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (41) and left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Nov 26, 2023
DETROIT (AP) — David Perron scored twice on the power play, including his 300th career goal, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Sunday.

Dylan Larkin supplied a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who have won three straight games. Shayne Gostisbehere added an empty-net goal and two assists, while Alex Lyon made 37 saves in his third start this season.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal for the Wild, who are winless in their last seven games. Filip Gustavsson stopped 19 shots.

Minnesota is 0-5-2 during the skid.

With Alex Goligoski in the penalty box for slashing, Perron scored 4:06 into the game. He ripped a shot from the left circle off a Lucas Raymond pass.

Minnesota tied it with 11.3 seconds left in the first period after Detroit's Klim Kostin committed a tripping penalty. Eriksoon Ek redirected a Kirill Kaprisov shot over Lyon's left shoulder.

During a 4-on-4 situation, Larkin scored with 3:07 left in the second period to give his team a 2-1 lead. Gustavsson made a pad save on Larkin, who then collected the rebound and beat the Wild goalie on the short side.

Perron's milestone goal came at 1:29 of the third after Pat Maroon was penalized for tripping. He scored from the left circle off a Gostisbehere setup. Perron has 17 career goals against Minnesota in 48 games.

Gostisbehere scored with 22.9 seconds remaining. The Red Wings are 11-0-2 this season when scoring four or more goals.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host St. Louis on Tuesday.

Red Wings: At New York Rangers on Wednesday.

