PGA Commissioner surpises grandfather & grandson featured in 7 News Detroit story

Last month, we told you all about Dennis Niemiec and his grandson, Paxton. The two were making a special trip to the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Prior to the start of the 2024 tournament, I received an email from Dennis, who reached out as a WXYZ viewer and fan of the tournament. Dennis retold the story of how he and his grandson, Paxton, met me back during the 2023 tournament and how he had a small favor to ask of her.

Dennis was recently diagnosed with a terminal lung disease called Pulmonary Fibrosis, and his health has declined drastically.

He can no longer walk long distances without being out of breath or feeling weak. He was disappointed to know that Paxton couldn’t walk more of the course and see more holes or golfers taking part in the action. As a favor, he thought I could take Paxton around the course.

While walking the course together, Paxton and I talked a lot about sports. He’s only 13 years old, but when he gets older, he is contemplating a career in sports broadcasting or immunology. Sports comes from his grandfather’s influence, immunology comes from his mom, who is a nurse.

In sharing that story, it touched a lot of people. We received comments and emails, and I received one special DM from someone at the PGA Tour.

So, I invited Dennis, Paxton and Paxton's mom, Sarah, to Oakland Hills during the first round of the U.S. Junior Amateur with a surprise.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan surprised the two with a special letter and a gift package with swag from The Players Championship and a signed The Players flag by Scottie Scheffler.

"Seeing you two enjoying each other's company was extremely moving and once again reminded me why golf is a great connector of people. I hope your time together gave you an opportunity to forget the challenges that life has thrown at you lately," Monahan wrote in the letter.

“Did your love for golf start from your grandpa?” I asked. Paxton answered quickly, “yeah” and explained how his grandpa taught him to golf on the course he lives on.

The more we walked, the more we talked, and the more Paxton told me about his relationship with his grandpa. Paxton explained this will be their last tournament together, due to the effort and strenuous activity it takes to attend.

“Just this past week, I played my last nine holes of golf, so I’ve had to give up the game that was my passion for 62 years,” explained Dennis. “Now I’m enjoying it vicariously.”

Vicariously through his 13-year-old grandson who he has helped raise. I asked Paxton just how close the two of them are.

“Really close,” explained Paxton. “During the summer I spend like 95% of my time at his house golfing with him.”

For some, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is purely a golf tournament. But not for Dennis and Paxton…

“This is the memories he will have forever,” said Dennis.

Nothing is guaranteed, not time in life, not a shot to fall in golf. Paxton and Dennis know that.

“How much more special are these moments to you?” I asked.

Dennis began to cry.

“Knowing that this will be my last time doing something that takes this much effort… it’s difficult. But I am trying to enjoy the game, look at this, be around here with Paxton, it couldn’t be better. The end to a great run, let’s say.”

A great run, neither Paxton or Dennis take for granted.