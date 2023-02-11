Watch Now
Philadelphia, Kansas City reveling in golden eras in sports

A boy runs across a logo for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team while attending a display Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 2:24 PM, Feb 11, 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phillies went to the World Series and the Eagles are playing in the Super Bowl, while the 76ers feature stars such as Joel Embiid and James Harden and are near the top of their division.

Pretty good year for Philadelphia.

And not a bad one for Kansas City, which has the Chiefs playing in the big game for the third time in four years, celebrated Kansas winning the men's 2022 basketball championship, saw the KC Current make it to the NWSL finals, has the NFL draft coming in April and is pondering a new downtown ballpark for the Royals.

Both cities are in the midst of golden eras in sports.

