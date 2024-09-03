PHOTOS: Nike unveils Detroit Lions running shoe ahead of 2024 season

(WXYZ) — Nike unveiled its line of NFL team running shoes on Tuesday ahead of the NFL season kicking off this week.

The brand releases shoe every year for all teams. This year's shoe is the Pegasus 41 road running shoe.

"Game day doesn't just start with kickoff. It begins by hopping from one pregame party to the next, walking up the ramp at the stadium, and getting on your feet as the Detroit Lions burst onto the field. These Zoom Pegasus 41 Running Shoes will help keep your feet as comfortable walking to your car after a victory as they were when you first stepped out the door in the morning. Crafted by Nike with dual Air Zoom units and a ReactX foam midsole, you'll feel a lighter-weight energy return and an improved engineered mesh on the upper that decreases weight and increases breathability," the Fanatics website reads.

The shoe has dual Air Zoom units and a ReactX foam midsole with responsive cushioning. It's great for a run, for the gym, or for walking around outside or at the house.

It costs $150.

See photos of the shoe below.

Nike

Nike

Nike