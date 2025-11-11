PHOTOS: Pistons unveil Nike NBA City Edition uniforms for 2025-26 season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons unveiled their 2025-26 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms on Tuesday morning.



Photos of the uniforms and court, courtesy of Pistons PR

Detroit Pistons PR

Detroit Pistons PR

WXYZ

The team says this new uniform "remixes the 2021-22 City Edition Moments Mixtape uniform, blending heritage elements from past eras with the identity of the current team and symbolizing the franchise's championship DNA and long-standing connection to the city."



The lightning bolt motif is still on the side panels of the jersey and shorts, a nod to Detroit basketball in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Pistons will host eight City Edition Nights this season, starting with the debut of the uniforms on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m., as the Eastern Conference-leading 9-2 Pistons host the 6-4 Chicago Bulls. Along with the new uniforms, the Pistons will unveil a new court, featuring the iconic Flaming Horse logo at cuty court.

This new merchandise, including Cade Cunningham's second SLAM cover t-shirt from last season, is available for purchase at the Team Store at Little Caesars Arena or at this link.