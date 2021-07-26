Watch
Pink offers to pay fine for Norwegian handball team that refused to wear bikini bottoms

Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
HELSINKI (AP) — U.S. pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.

Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts.

“I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform.” The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up,” tweeted Pink.

Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) at the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations.”

The federation on Monday acknowledged the reaction on social media and said it would donate the fine to a foundation supporting equality for women in sport.

