Pistons big men Isaiah Stewart & Jalen Duren suspended multiple games for roles in fight with Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WXYZ) — Two Pistons big men, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, have been suspended multiple games for their roles in a fight in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, the National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday morning.

Stewart, who left the bench and entered the on-court altercation, got the largest suspension of the four players suspended. The forward-center, a repeat offender, was suspended for seven games. James, the NBA's Executive Vice President, cited his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts" for the length of his suspension. Stewart has now been suspended by the NBA five times, the first in November 2021, when he got into an altercation with LeBron James during the Los Angeles Lakers' visit to Little Caesars Arena.

Duren was suspended for two games for initiating the altercation, the NBA said. Chris Haynes with Yahoo Sports reported that Jalen Duren will still be eligible to play in the All-Star game.

The two players on the Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges (a former Michigan State basketball player) and Moussa Diabaté (Michigan) were each suspended four games for their roles in in the fight.

The fight started after a Diabaté was called for a defensive foul on Duren midway through the third quarter. The Pistons won the game, 110-104, ending a nine-game winning streak by the Hornets.

Per the NBA, Stewart and Duren will begin serving their suspensions in tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors.

