Pistons, Big Sean team up for 'Detroit is Different' campaign ahead of new season

The Detroit Pistons and Detroit rapper Big Sean are teaming up for a new brand campaign ahead of the 2022-23 season, which kicks off Wednesday.

The "Different By Design" campaign is narrated by Big Sean and illustrates what makes Detroit and the Pistons different than any other team in the NBA.

“Detroit’s story is different. Not just any ol’ different. Like the Phoenix risen into something new different. We tapped in – ready to put on for our city. Every move made with purpose. Every change built on experience," Big Sean said in the video.

The video is told through the perspective of Pistons opening night going through the city, and includes cameos from Ben Wallace and Dave Bing. It was directed by Detroit-native Lawrence Lamont and featuers music from Detroit-native Jay Norman.

We're not different because they say so, we're different by design. pic.twitter.com/kZIkNwhttT — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 18, 2022

Detroit kicks off the season Wednesday night hosting the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m.