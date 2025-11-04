Pistons build halftime lead, withstand rally in Morant's Grizzlies return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 19 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Pistons held off the Memphis Grizzlies 114-106 on Monday night.

As the Grizzlies cut into Detroit's lead in the fourth quarter, Cunningham scored nine straight points for the Pistons to thwart the rally. Isaiah Stewart added 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Jalen Duren and Ron Holland II had 14 points each.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 21 points, and Ja Morant had 18 points and 10 assists. The game was Morant's first since a one-game suspension for acts detrimental to the team after the Grizzlies' Friday night loss to the Lakers. He served the penalty in Memphis' loss to Toronto on Sunday.

The Pistons stretched the lead to 81-60 with a 21-4 run in the third.

Memphis looked out of sync on offense with little flow and struggling to get inside. The Pistons continued shooting above 50% for the first three quarter. Detroit would end the night with 58 points in the paint, compared to 30 for Memphis.

Detroit built a 58-48 lead at the half as Memphis struggled with a plague of turnovers and a 33% shooting half against an active Pistons defense.

Memphis did make a run in the fourth, cutting the lead to 103-100 with 3:09 left. That was when Cunningham went on his spurt to maintain the Detroit advantage.

Up next

Pistons: Host Utah on Wednesday night.

Grizzlies: Host Houston on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

