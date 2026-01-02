Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart named Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for December

Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko, right, attempts to dunk against Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Detroit.
(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons center/forward Isaiah Stewart has been named the Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for December, the NBA announced on Friday.

The 24-year-old had 28 blocks in December, which averaged out to 2.2 blocks per game. He also tied his career-high with five blocks against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 1, where he also grabbed nine rebounds.

During the month, he recorded two or more blocks in one game eight times, and three or more blocks five times.

This season, Stewart ranks third in the NBA with a career-high 2.03 blocks per game and is the only player under 7-feet-tall averaging over 2 blocks per game.

