Pistons never trail while cruising to fourth straight win, over struggling Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Duran scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Daniss Jenkins added 17 points and the Detroit Pistons never trailed while cruising to their fourth straight victory, 112-104 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Duncan Robinson had 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from 3-point range for the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who have won seven of their last eight.

Saddiq Bey scored 20 points to lead the Western Conference-worst Pelicans, who have lost 14 of their last 16.

Zion Williamson, who started after being listed as questionable with an illness, went to the locker room early in the third quarter and didn't return. He had 4 points and four rebounds in 15 minutes.

Trey Murphy III shot just 6 of 19 from the floor and finished with 17 points, ending his streak of eight straight games with at least 20 points. Micah Peavy also had 17 points and added seven rebounds and four steals for New Orleans.

Duran's dunk 16 seconds into the game gave the Pistons a 2-0 lead and they built a lead as large as 13 points.

Peavy's 3-pointer with 5:41 left in the game cut the Pelicans' deficit to 5 points at 101-96, but that was as close as they would get before the Pistons closed it out.

Up next

Pistons: Host the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Pelicans: At the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

