Pistons slated to play Celtics on MLK Day, face Cavailiers in first NBA Peacock doubleheader

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Coming off the franchise's first playoff appearance in nearly a decade, the Detroit Pistons will be featured on Peacock twice in the 2025-26 NBA season, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The Pistons will start the season facing the Cavaliers on Oct. 27 at home, as part of Peacock's first ever NBA doubleheader. A few months later, the Pistons will host the Celtics on MLK Day (Jan. 19).

The game against the Cavaliers tips off at 7 p.m. EST, while the Celtics game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. EST. Per the team's PR department, the Boston game marks Detroit’s first home game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day since 2018.

Both the Cavaliers and Celtics made it to the playoffs last season, with both teams losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Last season, the Pistons were a combined 2-6 against these squads.

