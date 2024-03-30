Pistons snap 8-game skid, beating Wizards in matchup of the NBA's bottom 2 teams

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 33 points, Jalen Duren had 20 points and 18 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 96-87 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

The Pistons blew a 19-point halftime lead but recovered in the matchup of the NBA's bottom two teams. Washington (14-60) still leads Detroit (13-61) by a game in the standings after the teams completed a split of their four-game season series — with the road team winning each game.

Corey Kispert scored 23 points for the Wizards, who trailed 59-40 after an abysmal first half but came all the way back to lead by one after scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter. Detroit missed its first nine shots of the fourth but quickly went back ahead and led 89-83 after a three-point play by Cunningham.

Moments later, Cunningham contributed defensively when he chased down Poole and blocked his shot. That led to a dunk by Duren at the other end.

Jaden Ivey scored 13 points for Detroit and Evan Fournier added 10. Deni Avdija had 18 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for Washington, and Marvin Bagley III added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma managed only 12 points on a rough shooting night, and he also had six of Washington's 19 turnovers.

Both teams shot under 30% from 3-point range on the night, and the fourth quarter was a particular struggle offensively with Detroit outscoring the Wizards 16-12.

