Pistons tie NBA record for scoring balance in win over Hawks

DETROIT (AP) — Isaiah Stewart scored 17 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as the Detroit Pistons beat the Atlanta Hawks 142-115 on Friday night.

Detroit, which has won five of six, had seven players in double figures and 12 with at least seven points, tying an NBA record held by the 2018-2019 Bucks and 2021-22 Spurs. Cade Cunningham had 15 points and seven assists.

Jalen Johnson recorded his third straight triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his fifth triple-double of the season, breaking Bill Bridges' franchise record from 1969-70, and the seventh of his career, tying Mookie Blaylock's team record.

Johnson also became the fifth NBA player to have 15 straight games with at least seven points, rebounds and assists, joining Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 points for Atlanta, which has lost four of five.

The Pistons led 69-60 at the half, but the margin could have been much larger if not for Alexander-Walker's 20 points. Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff used 11 players in the opening two quarters, and 10 of them scored.

Detroit took control on both ends in the third quarter, outscoring the Hawks 35-19. The Pistons shot 58.3% (14 for 24) from the field and held Atlanta to 27.3% (6 for 22). Daniels, Johnson and Okongwu were the only Hawks players to score in the quarter — the rest of the team combined to go 0 for 9.

