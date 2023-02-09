Watch Now
Sports

Reports: Pistons send Saddiq Bey, Kevin Knox to Golden State, acquire James Wiseman in 3-team trade

FILE James Wiseman Warriors Suns Basketball
Rick Scuteri/AP
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
FILE James Wiseman Warriors Suns Basketball
Posted at 2:04 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 15:32:58-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are sending Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to the Golden State Warriors as part of a multi-team trade also involving the Atlanta Hawks, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Detroit receives center James Wiseman from the Warriors and Bey ends up in Atlanta in the multi-team trade.

The 7-foot-tall Wiseman, the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21 games this season.

Bey has appeared in 52 games this season with 30 starts, averaging 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Wojnarowski reports that Atlanta sent five second-round picks to the Warriors to acquire Bey. Golden State proceeded to send Knox and five second-round picks to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Payton II.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website