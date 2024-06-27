Pistons trade up in 2nd round with Minnesota & acquire Wendell Moore Jr.

The Detroit Pistons have traded their second round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to The Athletic's James Edwards III, the Pistons sent the 53rd pick to Minnesota. They'll get the 37th overall pick and Wendell Moore Jr. from the Timberwolves.

Moore is a 6-foot-5 guard who is under contract for $2.5 million, according to Edwards.

He averaged three minutes per game last season in 25 games played.

On Wednesday night, the Pistons selected NBA G League Ignite forward Ron Holland.

Last season in the NBA G League, Holland averaged 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-7 forward, who turns 19 next month, made 44.3 percent of his shots, 24 percent of his threes and 75 percent of his free throws last season. He appeared in just 14 games in 2023-24, after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his right thumb in late February.