Lalonde excited by prospect of season 2 as Red Wings head coach

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde was the keynote speaker Thursday at the Drive for Life gala in downtown Kalamazoo.

"I've been effected by cancer with my family, my immediate family," Lalonde said. "Anytime I can help out I can, I'm really looking forward to being the guest speaker tonight."

Lalonde missed the first game of the Red Wings prospect tournament to be at the event, but he plans to be up in Traverse City for games two and three.

Detroit will start training camp in next and Lalonde is excited about the potential he feels that his team has for the new season.

"Last year we had some new faces and obviously they helped us on the ice but what they did is help us in the room," Lalonde said. "And we expect the same as much as some of these players we acquired help us on the ice, they also feel like they can help us with leadership and get this group to another level."