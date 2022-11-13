Watch Now
Sports

QBs Stafford, Murray ruled out for Cards' visit to LA

Rams Buccaneers Football
Chris O'Meara/AP
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches during the second half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Rams Buccaneers Football
APTOPIX Seahawks Cardinals Football
Posted at 3:52 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 15:58:28-05

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray will not play in the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Both teams also will be without their starting left tackles at SoFi Stadium with Alaric Jackson and D.J. Humphries both ruled out because of injuries.

John Wolford is expected to start behind center for the Rams, while Colt McCoy takes over for the Cardinals.

Stafford was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol on Tuesday.

Murray has a hamstring injury that will keep him out for the first time this season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website