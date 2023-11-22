Quarterback Allar expected to play when No. 11 Penn State faces Michigan State

DETROIT (AP) — Quarterback Drew Allar is expected to be ready and backup Beau Pribula will be part of the game plan Friday when No. 11 Penn State visits Michigan State in the regular-season finale at Ford Field in Detroit.

Allar was knocked out of the game against Rutgers early in the third quarter after a hard hit to his right shoulder. Pribula played most of the second half and only attempted one pass for Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten).

"Just like we planned on last week, I still think both of those guys will have roles (against Michigan State)," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "And I think Beau will be ready to go. He did a great job. He didn't flinch, the staff didn't flinch, the players didn't flinch and he went in and made plays like we expected him to make."

The pair will look to get the Nittany Lions' passing attack back on track as they have been held under 100 yards through the air for two consecutive games, including just 88 against Rutgers.

Michigan State's defense ranks 12th in the Big Ten in passing yards allowed and 13th in pass defense efficiency. Only Indiana has allowed more touchdown passes than the Spartans (4-7, 2-6) in the conference.

BARNETT'S FUTURE

It remains to be seen whether Friday is Harlon Barnett's last game as Michigan State's head football coach.

Barnett has served as interim coach since Sept. 10, when Michigan State suspended and later fired Mel Tucker for cause.

"I do want this job as the head football coach," said Barnett who played at Michigan State and served in various assistant coaching roles with the Spartans. "And I said this before: There's nobody that they can go find that loves this place more than I do, and I don't think will do a better job. Because there's something to loving a place and caring about a place as opposed to just going there for a job, if that makes sense. There's extra that will be done, above and beyond."

Barnett said he has been told he will receive an interview to make his case for the permanent job.

SINGLETON IMPROVED

Nick Singleton's statistics are down from last season, but Franklin believes the sophomore is playing better this year.

"I think when we go back and grade Nick's tape this year and compare it to last year, I think he's going to grade out as well, if not better, in being a well-rounded football player," Franklin said.

Singleton ran for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022 compared with 584 yards and seven scores this year.

"If you look at his ability to catch the ball, run routes and be a legitimate factor in the passing game, I think he's dramatically improved in that area of his game," Franklin said. "If you just take the stats, I get it. But when you're studying the game and really studying the tape, I think he's improved as a football player."

HIGH-PERFORMANCE CARR

Maliq Carr believed he was more of a big receiver rather than a tight end when he arrived at Michigan State.

The redshirt-junior who was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week finally looked the role Saturday against Indiana with seven catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 79 seconds left.

"I like guys like that," Barnett said. "He's very, very, very confident. He's close to cocky. He's border, but he's very confident in his abilities. And when you're like that, you can go out and do things like he does."

PLAYER SHORTAGE

Michigan State's biggest battle heading into the finale is having enough players available for the game. Including players lost for the season, the Spartans were without nearly two dozen players Saturday at Indiana. They were already missing four players who entered the transfer portal since Tucker's termination: offensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock, long snapper Hank Pepper, reserve running back Jordon Simmons and defensive back Justin White.

