Raiders DE Maxx Crosby donates $1M to Eastern Michigan athletics

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby donated $1 million to the Eastern Michigan University Athletics Department on Monday, just before the Raiders took on the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

The university said it will name the football playing surface inside Rynearson Stadium after Crosby.

Crosby played for Eastern Michigan from 2015 to 2018, and the donation also came from his wife, Rachel, who is a former EMU soccer player.

"Eastern Michigan University holds a very special place in my heart and I am incredibly grateful for the significant role my EMU experience has played in shaping my life as an athlete and as a man," Crosby said. "Without the opportunity to attend EMU, I would not have met my wife, Rachel, who has given me the most beautiful gift imaginable in our daughter, Ella. Without EMU, I wouldn't have the lifelong friends that now serve as advisors and business partners. Without EMU, I may not have ever had the opportunity to achieve my dream of playing in the National Football League."

The university said the donation will help it launch phase two of the Championship Building Plan, according to EMU Athletic Director Scott Wetherbee.

"When he came back this summer for the Champions 4 Life Series, we had great conversations about his and Rachel's desire to make an impact on our athletic programs. Their dedication to our Athletic Department's future is nothing short of game-changing. We're deeply thankful for their commitment and passion for championing excellence in every aspect," Weatherbee said.

That second phase of the plan is pending approval by the EMU Board of Regents. The first phase included the construction of the Student-Athlete Performance Center, which opened in August 2019.

"I am a firm believer of the power of education and sports, and personally serve as an example of how they can positively impact both individuals and communities," Crosby added. "By investing in EMU Athletics, I hope to contribute to the growth and development of student-athletes, providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to realize their dreams on and off-the-field."

During his time at EMU, Crosby had 20 career sacks and 41 career tackles for loss, and he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.