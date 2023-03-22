Raymond's shootout goal lifts Red Wings over Blues, 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lucas Raymond’s goal in the fourth round of a shootout lifted the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Raymond’s goal was the only one from either team in the shootout. He is 3 for 8 in shootout attempts this season.

Alex Chiasson and Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings, who stopped a three-game losing streak. Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves and denied all four attempts in the shootout.

Robert Bortuzzo and Marco Scandella scored for the Blues, who had their three-game home winning streak against Detroit snapped. Joel Hofer made 27 saves for St. Louis, taking his first loss in his third game since being recalled from Springfield of the AHL last Thursday.

The Blues got first-period goals from two unlikely sources.

Bortuzzo gave them the lead at 2:21 of the first period with his second goal of the season and first since New Year's Eve. Scandella scored midway through the first — his first goal since April 24, 2022.

Detroit had an answer for each St. Louis goal.

Chiasson got the Red Wings on the board with a power-play goal at the 7:49 mark, burying a perfect feed from David Perron. Zadina’s goal late in the first evened it at 2.

Raymond was inches away from giving the Red Wings the lead in the final seconds of the second period as his shot trickled between Hofer’s legs, but Hofer was able to recover and pounce on the puck before it could be tapped over the goal line.

WELCOME BACK

Perron made his first appearance in St. Louis since signing with the Red Wings as a free agent before the season. Perron, who has had three separate stints with the Blues, was a first-round draft pick by St. Louis in 2007 and was a part of the 2019 Stanley Cup championship team.

Perron received a standing ovation from the crowd after being honored with a video tribute during a break in the first period.

NOTES: The Blues carried three goaltenders, with Jordan Binnington returning after a two-game suspension. … Red Wings D Olli Määttä played in his 600th career game. … Blues F Jakub Vrana, acquired in a trade with Detroit on March 3, had his four-game point streak snapped (four goals, one assist).

UP NEXT

The teams played the first game of a unique home-and-home set, the only times they face each other this season. The rematch is Thursday night in Detroit.

