2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic set for June 23-29 at Detroit Golf Club

The dates are set for the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The annual PGA Tour event will take place June 23-29 at historic Detroit Golf Club.

Tournament Director Jason Langwell made the announcement on the green Sunday after 2024's tournament was won by Cam Davis.

Those dates would once again put it two weeks after the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont in Pittsburgh, and two weeks before the 2025 Open Championship in Northern Ireland.

The field at this year's tournament took a hit and missed out on many of the big names who have played in the past. It's likely due to the placement on the calendar, which saw the top players playing three straight weeks before the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a signature event, the U.S. Open and another signature event before Detroit.

Next year's tournament will also be the last one on the Detroit Golf Club course as we know it. Club members have approved restoration for the course that will begin after the 2025 tournament and will be ready for the 2026 tournament.

The historic courses were completed in 1916 by legendary golf architect Donald Ross and has seen different renovations and restorations over the years.

Most recently, the North Course restoration added forward tee boxes, lengthened the course and rebuilt bunkers in 2014, according to the club's website.

