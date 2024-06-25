Watch Now

After 3 beers to calm down & 8-hole playoff, Golf Galaxy worker qualifies for Rocket Mortgage Classic

<a href="https://x.com/acaseofthegolf1" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21ae-df00-ab7e-f1af3fa00000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1719320348615,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-63e4-de2e-a1fe-77ed4cf00000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1719320348615,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-63e4-de2e-a1fe-77ed4cf00000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://x.com/acaseofthegolf1&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000190-4f7a-d0ca-a9db-effb775b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Ryan French&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000190-4f7a-d0ca-a9db-effb77500000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Ryan French (@acaseofthegolf1)</a> of <a href="https://www.mondayq.com/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21ae-df00-ab7e-f1af3fa00000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1719320323780,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-63e4-de2e-a1fe-77ed4cf00000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1719320323780,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-63e4-de2e-a1fe-77ed4cf00000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.mondayq.com/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000190-4f7a-d816-a5f3-dffa14650000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Monday Q Info&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000190-4f7a-d816-a5f3-dffa14590000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Monday Q Info</a>
Photo shows Nick Bienz of Indiana after qualifying for the Rocket Mortgage Classic after an eight-hole playoff in the Monday Qualifier at The Orchards in Washington Township.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jun 25, 2024

(WXYZ) — It took eight extra holes, but the Rocket Mortgage Classic has its final four participants after the PGA Tour Monday Qualifier at The Orchards Golf Club in Washington Township.

After 18 holes, five players shot a 65 (-7) on Monday morning to qualify for four spots to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In the end, it was Brandon Berry, Angelo Giantsopoulous, Danny Guise and Nick Bienz who will compete this week at Detroit Golf Club.

Bienz, 27, from Hoagland, Indiana, took the golf social media world by storm on Monday thanks to Ryan French of Monday Q Info, who was out following the group and interviewed Bienz before the playoff at the clubhouse where he was drinking a beer.

French reported that Bienz works at Golf Galaxy and has never played in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. According to French, Bienz was so nervous he felt had to drink the beers before the playoffs.

"I need every ounce of alcohol to calm the nervous system and not vomit all over myself," Bienz told French.

You can expect Bienz to be a fan-favorite after his story went viral on Monday, and even PGA Tour player Kevin Kisner tweeted out asking for Bienz to be paired with him for the first two rounds.

French live-tweeted the playoff with great excitement, and you can go back and look through his tweets here.

Giantsopoulos, 24, from Richmond Hill, Ontario, will also make his PGA Tour debut after qualifying. He's only made one PGA Tour-sanctioned event in 2022 on the PGA Tour Canada.

Berry, 25, has made two PGA Tour starts and made one cut, and Guise, 29, has made four PGA Tour starts but has not yet made a cut.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic kicks off Thursday at Detroit Golf Club. Be sure to catch our specials starting Tuesday night, then on Saturday and Sunday morning from Detroit Golf Club.

