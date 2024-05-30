Aidan Hutchinson, Tom Izzo & more to compete in Area 313 Celebrity Scramble at Rocket Mortgage Classic

The AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble will return Tuesday at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic with some of the biggest names in Detroit and Michigan sports.

Each year, the scramble features three teams competing in Area 313 of Detroit Golf Club – which consists of holes 14, 16 and 16.

This year, officials said Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson, Lions legend Calvin Johnson, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo and former Michigan basketball star Chris Webber.

Entrance to the scramble will be free as part of Detroit Community Days, which offers free admission Tuesday and Wednesday at the tournament.