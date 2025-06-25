Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Here are tee times for the first 2 rounds of the 2025 Rocket Classic

Matt Fitzpatrick, of England, tees off on the third hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill golf tournament, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
(WXYZ) — The PGA Tour released the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2025 Rocket Classic, kicking off at the historic Detroit Golf Club on Thursday.

Two-time Rocket Classic champ Cam Davis says Detroit is like homeWhile the tour hasn't released the "featured group" coverage yet, it's likely going to be the two tee times that start off the 10th tee on Thursday morning and the first tee on Friday afternoon.

They are:
  • Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay (7:29 a.m. Thursday off 10 and 12:54 p.m. Friday off 1)
  • Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick (7:40 a.m. Thursday off 10 and 1:05 p.m. Friday off 1)

The PGA Tour expects starting times Saturday and Sunday to be around 7 a.m. with the last tee time around 2 p.m.

You can see the full tee time sheet below for the first two rounds.
