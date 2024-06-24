Here are the golfers teeing it up at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is officially here, and the annual PGA Tour event in Detroit will bring some of the best and youngest names in golf.

The 156-player field has nearly been set, with four spots going to qualifiers on Monday. This year's event will also include three players who are making their PGA Tour debut.

In all, there are 63 PGA Tour winners, seven major championship winners, and 10 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The players in the field in the top 50 of the OWGR include:

No. 23 - Cameron Young

No. 29 - Akshay Bhatia

No. 33 - Chris Kirk

No. 36 - Min Woo Lee

No. 41 - Stephan Jaeger

No. 42 - Will Zalatoris

No. 44 - Robert MacIntyre

No. 45 - Nicolai Højgaard

No. 50 - Rickie Fowler

The players who got sponsor exemptions into the tournament this year include Miles Russell, a 15-year-old amateur who is making his PGA Tour debut; Neal Shipley, the low-amateur at The Masters and U.S. Open who just turned professional; Luke Clanton, No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings who is making his PGA Tour debut; Banjamin James, the No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, and Jackson Koivun, the No. 2 player in the amateur rankings.

Other notable players in the tournament include: Cameron Champ, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Zach Johnson, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari, Stewart Cink and more.

Check out the full list of players at the Rocket Mortgage Classic website

