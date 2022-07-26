Countdown to the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club this week, and we're kicking off tournament week live on Tuesday night with our special, "Countdown to the Rocket Mortgage Classic."

The competition rounds of the tournament will begin on Thursday as 156 players try to win the more than $1 million prize.

Dave LewAllen at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Some of the biggest names in golf including Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and more will compete this week.

Carolyn Clifford at Rocket Mortgage Classic

During the show, we'll focus on a variety of aspects on the tournament. We'll have interviews with Mike Tirico, a recap of the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble and more.

We'll also be joined by several celebrities talking about the challenge, and Tournament Executive Director Jason Langwell will talk about what fans can expect at this year's tournament.