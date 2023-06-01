Max Homa, Tom Kim & Kevin Kisner commit to 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is growing less than a month before the tournament starts. Officials announced Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim will compete in the tournament.

Homa, who is the world No. 6 golfer and has six wins dating back to the start of 2021, is the highest-ranked golfer to commit to the tournament so far.

Kim, who is just 20 years old, is a rising star on the PGA Tour and the 21st-ranked golfer in the world. He has two PGA Tour victories, and Kisner is one of the fan favorites of the tour.

Those three join other golfers who have committed to the tournament, which include 12th-ranked Tony Finau, who is the defending champion, 18th-ranked Colin Morikawa and 46th-ranked Rickie Fowler.

The final 156-player field will be confirmed on Friday, June 23 , with player exemptions given just before tournament week.

Tickets are on sale now at www.RocketMortgageClassic.com.