Rocket Classic celebrates Folds of Honor Friday with a special goal

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fans spread across the Rocket Classic course on Friday donned special pins on their hats and collars, handed out in honor of Folds of Honor Friday, the first time the tournament has partnered with Folds of Honor.

The organization, founded by Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, provides scholarships to children and spouses of fallen or disabled U.S. service members or first responders.

On top of fans being encouraged to wear red, white and blue, the pins featured a red, white and blue ribbon held together by a folded flag, which is the Folds of Honor logo. The day also started with a ceremonial playing of the National Anthem.

"Folds of Honor Friday simply exists to do three things. One, bring the National Anthem to golf. It's the only major sport that doesn't traditionally start with the National Anthem. Two, just honor service, both military and first responders in the local community. Then three is to unite fans and players around a common cause of wearing red, white and blue, just patriotism in the United States," Billy Hurley, a Folds of Honor Ambassador and professional golfer, said.

Through the Rocket Classic's partnership with Folds of Honor, they originally planned to provide 13 scholarships. However, later on Friday, Rocket announced it was donating an additional 13 scholarships, bringing the total to 26. Thirteen is a symbolic number for the organization, as its the number of folds in a folded American flag.

Detroit's PGA Tour tournament was also a major part of the growth of Folds of Honor Friday.

Sara Bush, the senior director of golf relations at Folds of Honor, said it's doubled.

"Folds of Honor Friday started last year. We had about 25 tournaments across three tours, and this year, we were thrilled to have close to 50, and it continues to expand," Bush said. "We're seeing tremendous support from the tournaments, from fans, from players, from the entire community and it's really making an impact on scholarship recipients within each footprint."

Hear more from Billy and Sara in the video below

Rocket Classic celebrates Folds of Honor Friday

The partnership is also an expansion of Folds of Honor's reach in Michigan. The organization also oversees American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, and hosts the Folds of Honor Collegiate in September every year.

This year, the Rocket Classic also gave an exemption to Dominic Clemons, who was the men's champion of the 2024 Folds of Honor collegiate.

"At Rocket, we are committed to honoring and supporting our military members and first responders – and their families – whose selfless sacrifices make such a massive impact,” said Bill Emerson, President of Rocket Companies and the Rocket Giving Fund. “The Rocket Classic is about more than golf — it’s about recognizing those who serve and uplift our communities. Partnering with Folds of Honor gives us a meaningful platform to celebrate these heroes while also providing Dominic the opportunity to make his PGA TOUR debut.”

Watch below: 2020 interview with Lt. Col. Dan Rooney about American Dunes