Rocket Classic moving to end of July & early August in 2026

(WXYZ) — The 2026 Rocket Classic is moving dates in 2026, taking place a month after it did in 2025, officials announced on Sunday.

According to tournament officials, the 2026 Rocket Classic will take place between July 30-Aug. 2, 2026.

The move will put it two weeks after The Open Championship, which is set to take place July 16-19, and could bring some bigger names to Detroit than years past.

In the past two years, the tournament has come two weeks after the U.S. Open and a week after a PGA Tour signature event, which brings together the biggest names in golf.

It will also allow the restored Detroit Golf Club North Course more time to grow in after a $16 million restoration, set to start after the tournament ends.

Watch below: Side-by-side video shows planned changes for Detroit Golf Club's North Course

Side-by-side video shows planned changes for Detroit Golf Club's North Course

2026 could be the final year of the tournament. The contract ends in 2026 but Rocket has an option to extend the contract through 2027.