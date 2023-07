With a chance for storms coming on Sunday, PGA Tour officials have moved up tee times for Sunday's round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Instead of pairs teeing off only on the first tee, players will tee off in threesomes from the 1st and 10th tees starting at 6:45 a.m.

The leaders – Rickie Fowler at -20 – along with Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith – will tee off at 8:55 a.m. off the first tee.

Gates will still open to fans at 7:15 a.m. as originally planned.