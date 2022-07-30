Trap Golf takes center stage at Rocket Mortgage Classic merchandise tent

(WXYZ) — "Stay Trappy." That's the slogan for Trap Golf, a golf apparel and lifestyle company that has taken center stage at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend.

Co-founded by Wayne Birch, Jr., the company is known for its colorful log and slogans like "golf is dope," and "golf, art and hip hop."

Tournament officials partnered with Trap Golf and Eastside Golf, another African American-owned golf apparel company, to feature their merchandise in the pro shop.

"We mix street culture and golf together to make the game better for everybody," Birch said on Saturday at the merchandise tent.

The Trap Golf hats sold out on Friday, and the other merchandise was flying off the shelf.

Birch, who has been caddying on the PGA Tour for eight years, called the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Shippen Invitational the best tournaments he'd ever been to.

The John Shippen, which was established by Intersport last year, works to identify barriers and expand Black representation in the game of golf.

Some of the apparel for Trap Golf this year features the John Shippen logo in a variety of colors, a sketch of the logo, as well as Motown-themed apparel and the "drip" golf ball.

"I always say Trap Golf is in the building, but we are literally in the building, in the merchandise tent. This is big for us, being a black-owned company, being in Detroit, one of the biggest black cities, and they’re showing us so much love," Birch said. "I thank Rocket Mortgage and John Shippen enough for letting us be a part of this."

While Birch has been in the city, he's been working nonstop. On top of caddying for Luke Guthrie this week, he and the Trap Golf team have been shooting videos in the area, with plans to tell their origin story.

What else is next for Trap Golf? According to Birch, they have a lot of things happening with a junior golf program, and they plan to have their merchandise on sale at the College Park Golf Course in Atlanta.