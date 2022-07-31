VIDEO: John Shippen winner Wyatt Worthington speaks on Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — Last year, Rocket Mortgage Classic organizers established the John Shippen Invitational, which aims to break down the barriers and increase Black representation in golf.

It features three different tournaments, with players earning exemptions into LPGA events, and the men's invitational happening before the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The winner gets an exemption into the tournament.

The tournament is named after John Shippen, Jr., who was the first Black golf professional.

This year's winner, Wyatt Worthington II, shot a final round 65 (-7) to win the tournament.

Worthington joined us Sunday morning ahead of the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to talk more about his week and what the John Shippen means to him.