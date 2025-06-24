Watch Tuesday: 'Countdown to the Rocket Classic' on Channel 7

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Classic is back as some of the best golfers in the world return to the historic Detroit Golf Club.

7 News Detroit is proud to be an official partner of the 2025 Rocket Classic, and we'll have coverage all week long from the tournament.

On Tuesday, June 24, you can watch our "Countdown to the Rocket Classic" special where we'll be live from the Pro-Am Pairings Party. We'll talk about the golfers coming to the tournament and speak with some of them ahead of the tournament kick-off on Thursday.

Countdown to the Rocket Classic begins at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 7.

Then, our Brad Galli will be live from Detroit Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday morning for the final two days of the tournament for our "Teeing it up in the D" specials.

On Saturday, our coverage starts at 10 a.m. as we look at who made the cut and how the final two days could play out.

Then, our final Teeing it up in the D special will be Sunday at 8 a.m. as we look at the leaders and who could win the Rocket Classic.