Who has the best chance to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic?

(WXYZ) — The final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway at Detroit Golf Club and there are two names at the top of the leaderboard – Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau.

Both players are at -21 and have a shot at breaking the scoring record for the tournament, which was set by Nate Lashley in 2019 with a final score of -25.

Cameron Young, the likely PGA Tour rookie of the year, is in the third spot at -17, followed by Stephan Jaeger at -16 and Patrick Cantlay at -15.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren joined us to talk more about the leaderboard and who has the best shot at winning the tournament.