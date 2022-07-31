Who has the best chance to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Watch Now

The final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway at Detroit Golf Club and there are two names at the top of the leaderboard – Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau.
(WXYZ) — The final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway at Detroit Golf Club and there are two names at the top of the leaderboard – Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau.

Both players are at -21 and have a shot at breaking the scoring record for the tournament, which was set by Nate Lashley in 2019 with a final score of -25.

Cameron Young, the likely PGA Tour rookie of the year, is in the third spot at -17, followed by Stephan Jaeger at -16 and Patrick Cantlay at -15.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren joined us to talk more about the leaderboard and who has the best shot at winning the tournament.

