Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and more will be playing in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, the tournament announced on Wednesday morning.

Officials released the first list of commitments for the tournament, which takes place at the historic Detroit Golf Club from July 26-31 – the fourth straight year for the event.

Others who are committed to the tournament include former World No. 1s Justin Rose and Jason Day, PGA Tour Rookie of the Year frontrunner Cameron Young, nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar, five-time PGA Tour winner and Rocket Mortgage ambassador Rickie Fowler, and four-time PGA Tour winner and fan-favorite Kevin Kisner.

“We are excited to announce such an accomplished group of players joining us in Detroit this summer, and this is only the beginning of our player commitments,” Rocket Mortgage Classic Executive Director Jason Langwell said in a statement. “Having golfers of this caliber commit to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic speaks to the momentum that we are building and the desire of top players to be part of our event. It is also terrific to have their support for our Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit.”

Zalatoris is one of the best golfers in the world right now, with runner-up finishes in both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship this year. In six of his last eight major championships, he has finished in the top 8.

The first round of commitments has come later than usual due to chaos in the golf world with several huge players joining the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Tour, including former Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Tickets are on sale now for the tournament, with grounds passes starting at $60 for the first round, $70 for the second round and $80 for each of the weekend rounds.

Kids 15 and under receive complimentary grounds tickets when accompanied by an adult, and all Detroit residents will receive complimentary admission on Tuesday and Wednesday of the tournament for Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy.