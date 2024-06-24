Willie Mack III wins John Shippen Men's Invitational, earning a spot in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Flint native Willie Mack III has earned an exemption into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit after winning the John Shippen Men's Invitational on Sunday.

This is the second time that Mack has won the exemption by winning the Shippen, a tournament that aims to providep laying opportunities for Black golfers on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour.

In 2021, Mack finished 71st in the tournament after making his first-ever cut on the PGA Tour, and then made the cut the following week at the John Deere Classic.

This year, Mack also qualified for the U.S. Open, but missed the cut.

“I played in the U.S. Open a week ago and I’m probably more excited to play back in my hometown in Michigan. This is my first cut made on the PGA TOUR a couple of years so hopefully I can play well on Sunday, be in contention, and represent everybody in Michigan,” he said in a statement. “What THE JOHN SHIPPEN is doing, giving us an opportunity to come out here and play in a PGA TOUR event, these opportunities weren’t necessarily provided when I started playing professional golf. To see the younger players being able to get these opportunities and hone in their skills to when they play on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour is amazing.”