Red Carpet Walk returns as Red Wings host Canadiens in season opener

DETROIT (AP) — Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Cole Caufield scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and went 8-15-3 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Red Wings scored 227 goals while allowing 310 last season for a -83 goal differential.

Montreal went 10-13-3 in Atlantic Division games and had a 22-49-11 record overall last season. The Canadiens averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 13.7% (34 total power-play goals).

Canadiens: 1-0-0, averaging 0.4 goals, 0.5 assists, 0.4 penalties and 0.8 penalty minutes while giving up 0.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Seth Barton: out (undisclosed), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: day to day (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.