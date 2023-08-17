Red Wings announce promotional calendar, giveaways for 2023-24 season

The Detroit Red Wings announced the promotional calendar and fan giveaways for the 2023-24 season, including Star Wars night, bobblehead giveaways and more.

According to the team, there will be 18 weekend home games with marquee matchups on opening night, Thanksgiving eve, New Year's Eve and fan appreciation night.

Detroit will celebrate former goaltender Mike Vernon's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday, Dec. 9 against the Ottawa Senators. Vernon will return to Detroit to be honored.

The Red Wings will also introduce three "Hockeytown Heritage" nights on Dec. 14, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22. Those nights celebrate iconic championship eras of Red Wings hockey with special stick case giveaways for Dominik Hasek, Sergei Fedorov and Darren McCarty.

There will be four bobblehead nights: Tomas Holmstrom — coinciding with the team's first-ever Sweden Night — on Nov. 9, Jake Walman on Jan. 21, Alex DeBrincat on March 2 and Brendan Shanahan on March 16.

Other fan-favorite nights include Star Wars Night on Oct. 26, "Love Your Melon" nights on Nov. 9 and Nov. 30 for Hockey Fights Cancer, Tigers Night on April 5, Pride Night on Feb. 24 and Women's History Night on March 14.

Below is the full promotional calendar.

Oct. 14 vs. Tampa Bay – Opening Night Rally Towel Giveaway

Oct. 18 vs. Pittsburgh – Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Oct. 26 vs. Winnipeg – Star Wars Night

Nov. 9 vs. Montreal – Sweden Night, Tomas Holmstrom Bobblehead Giveaway Night

Nov. 11 vs. Columbus – Military Appreciation Night Camo Hat Giveaway

Nov. 22 vs. New Jersey – Thanksgiving Eve Zamboni Gravy Boat Giveaway

Nov. 26 vs. Minnesota – Knit Hat Giveaway

Nov. 30 vs. Chicago – Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Dec. 7 vs. San Jose – Hometown Heroes Night, First Responders Patch Giveaway

Dec. 9 vs. Ottawa – Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night & Mini Mike Vernon Goalie Mask Giveaway

Dec. 14 vs. Carolina – Hockeytown Heritage Night, Dominik Hasek Stick Case Giveaway

Dec. 22 vs. Philadelphia – Happy Holidays Night, Ugly Sweater T-Shirt Giveaway

Dec. 31 vs. Boston – New Year’s Eve

Jan. 11 vs. Edmonton – Mo’ Flow Grow a Hair Giveaway

Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay – Jake Walman Bobblehead Giveaway

Jan. 25 vs. Philadelphia – Hockeytown Heritage Night, Sergei Fedorov Stick Case Giveaway

Feb. 10 vs. Vancouver – Kids Day

Feb. 22 vs. Colorado – Hockeytown Heritage Night, Darren McCarty Stick Case Giveaway

March 2 vs. Florida – Alex DeBrincat Bobblehead Giveaway

March 16 vs. Buffalo – St. Patrick’s Day, Brendan Shanahan Bobblehead Giveaway

April 5 vs. New York Rangers – Tigers Night, Dual-Branded Hat Giveaway

April 15 vs. Montreal – Fan Appreciation Night