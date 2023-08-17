Red Wings announce promotional calendar, giveaways for 2023-24 season

The Detroit Red Wings announced the promotional calendar and fan giveaways for the 2023-24 season, including Star Wars night, bobblehead giveaways and more.
According to the team, there will be 18 weekend home games with marquee matchups on opening night, Thanksgiving eve, New Year's Eve and fan appreciation night.
Detroit will celebrate former goaltender Mike Vernon's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday, Dec. 9 against the Ottawa Senators. Vernon will return to Detroit to be honored.
The Red Wings will also introduce three "Hockeytown Heritage" nights on Dec. 14, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22. Those nights celebrate iconic championship eras of Red Wings hockey with special stick case giveaways for Dominik Hasek, Sergei Fedorov and Darren McCarty.
There will be four bobblehead nights: Tomas Holmstrom — coinciding with the team's first-ever Sweden Night — on Nov. 9, Jake Walman on Jan. 21, Alex DeBrincat on March 2 and Brendan Shanahan on March 16.
Other fan-favorite nights include Star Wars Night on Oct. 26, "Love Your Melon" nights on Nov. 9 and Nov. 30 for Hockey Fights Cancer, Tigers Night on April 5, Pride Night on Feb. 24 and Women's History Night on March 14.
Below is the full promotional calendar.
Oct. 14 vs. Tampa Bay – Opening Night Rally Towel Giveaway
Oct. 18 vs. Pittsburgh – Magnet Schedule Giveaway
Oct. 26 vs. Winnipeg – Star Wars Night
Nov. 9 vs. Montreal – Sweden Night, Tomas Holmstrom Bobblehead Giveaway Night
Nov. 11 vs. Columbus – Military Appreciation Night Camo Hat Giveaway
Nov. 22 vs. New Jersey – Thanksgiving Eve Zamboni Gravy Boat Giveaway
Nov. 26 vs. Minnesota – Knit Hat Giveaway
Nov. 30 vs. Chicago – Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Dec. 7 vs. San Jose – Hometown Heroes Night, First Responders Patch Giveaway
Dec. 9 vs. Ottawa – Mike Vernon Hockey Hall of Fame Night & Mini Mike Vernon Goalie Mask Giveaway
Dec. 14 vs. Carolina – Hockeytown Heritage Night, Dominik Hasek Stick Case Giveaway
Dec. 22 vs. Philadelphia – Happy Holidays Night, Ugly Sweater T-Shirt Giveaway
Dec. 31 vs. Boston – New Year’s Eve
Jan. 11 vs. Edmonton – Mo’ Flow Grow a Hair Giveaway
Jan. 21 vs. Tampa Bay – Jake Walman Bobblehead Giveaway
Jan. 25 vs. Philadelphia – Hockeytown Heritage Night, Sergei Fedorov Stick Case Giveaway
Feb. 10 vs. Vancouver – Kids Day
Feb. 22 vs. Colorado – Hockeytown Heritage Night, Darren McCarty Stick Case Giveaway
March 2 vs. Florida – Alex DeBrincat Bobblehead Giveaway
March 16 vs. Buffalo – St. Patrick’s Day, Brendan Shanahan Bobblehead Giveaway
April 5 vs. New York Rangers – Tigers Night, Dual-Branded Hat Giveaway
April 15 vs. Montreal – Fan Appreciation Night