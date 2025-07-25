Red Wings announce promotional giveaways and theme nights for centennial season

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced the promotional giveaways and theme nights for the 2025-26 season, which is also the centennial celebration for the team.

Earlier this month, the Red Wings unveiled the Centennial Season logo, and the team will host a series of events and alumni appearances throughout the season. They plan to celebrate the history through five distinct eras, and each will have a specific night of celebration during the month. They are:



Origins Era in October

Dynasty Era in November

Iconic Moments from Olympia and Joe Louis Arena in December

Dominance Era in January

Next Flight Era in March and April

Other promotions and giveaways include the return of the Zamboni Gravy Boat, a Stanley Tumbler ticket package, Star Wars Night, Carhartt Beanie package, Black History Night, Olympic Send-off and more.

Single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 8. The promotional schedule is below.

Oct. 9 vs. Montreal – Origins Era Game / Rally Towel Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer): All fans in attendance / Centennial T-Shirt Ticket Package

Oct. 15 vs. Florida – Magnet Schedule Giveaway (presented by Belle Tire): All fans in attendance / Animal Rescue Dog Leash Ticket Package

Oct. 17 vs. Tampa Bay – Star Wars Night: Star Wars Jersey Ticket Package

Nov. 7 vs. New York Rangers – Dynasty Era Game / Vintage Bobblehead (presented by Comerica Bank): First 7,500 fans in attendance / Centennial Sweater Ticket Package

Nov. 9 vs. Chicago – Military Appreciation Game (presented by Chevrolet): Military Jersey Ticket Package

Nov. 15 vs. Buffalo – New Red Wings Carhartt Beanie Ticket Package

Nov. 18 vs. Seattle – Peanuts 75th Anniversary Night: Snoopy Bobblehead Ticket Package / Teacher Appreciation Night: Stanley Tumbler Ticket Package (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar)

Nov. 20 vs. New York Islanders – Hockey Fights Cancer Night / Nurse Appreciation Night: Red Wings Belt Bag Ticket Package

Nov. 26 vs. Nashville – Thanksgiving Eve Game: Zamboni Gravy Boat (presented by Meijer): First 7,500 fans in attendance

Dec. 2 vs. Boston – Educator Appreciation Night: Stanley Tumbler Ticket Package (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar)

Dec. 17 vs. Utah – Hometown Heroes Night: Police or Fire/EMS Jersey Ticket Package

Dec. 21 vs. Washington – Iconic Moments Era Game / Cup of Joe (Joe Louis Arena inspired Coffee Mug, presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel): First 7,500 fans in attendace / Carhartt Centennial Beanie Ticket Package

Dec. 23 vs. Dallas – Hockeytown Holidays Game: Hockeytown Holiday Sweater Ticket Package

Dec. 31 vs. Winnipeg – New Year’s Eve Game

Jan. 3 vs. Pittsburgh – Kids Day

Jan. 8 vs. Vancouver – Healthcare Appreciation Night: Red Wings Belt Bag Ticket Package

Jan. 16 vs. San Jose – Black History Night

Jan. 18 vs. Ottawa – Kids Day / Grateful Dead Game: Grateful Dead Jersey

Jan. 29 vs. Washington – Olympic Sendoff

Jan. 31 vs. Colorado – Dominance Era Game / Centennial Windbreaker Ticket Package

March 6 vs. Florida – The Next Flight Era Game / Centennial Caricature T-Shirt Ticket Package

March 19 vs. Montreal – Women’s History Night

March 24 vs. Ottawa – Margaritaville Night: Red Wings Margaritaville T-Shirt Ticket Package

March 28 vs. Philadelphia – We Are Hockeytown Night (celebrating Michigan born Red Wings players and Little Caesars youth hockey)

April 5 vs. Minnesota – Tigers Night: Red Wings Baseball Jersey Ticket Package

April 7 vs. Columbus – Pickleball Night: Red Wings Pickleball Paddle Ticket Package

April 11 vs. New Jersey – People of Hockeytown/Fan Appreciation Night: Centennial High Crown Hat Ticket Package

The team will also have university and heritage theme games and ticket packages.

